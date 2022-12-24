Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours. (Source: KXLY, WA DEPT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE, PAULA PERSHALL-GILBERT, CNN)
By Esther Bower
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week.

Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat.

“We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice because it’s too risky for human safety,” said Severin Erickson, an officer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But the conditions came together this day for authorities to help rescue the moose safely.

The operation took over five hours, numerous lassos, and all the strength the team had to pull the animal to shore.

The moose recovered in officer Erickson’s arms for a bit and was soon back on her feet.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm has left thousands in Vermont without power, and state leaders warn that for some,...
Storm strikes Vermont: Be prepared to go days without power, state leaders warn
The whipping wind is taking down trees and power lines across our region.
Storm topples trees, takes down power lines
"Grinch" caught by Hinesburg Police in holiday event.
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
Tens of thousands without power Friday morning.
Utility crews work to fix thousands of outages across region
Ashley Phinney, an RN at the Dartmouth Cancer Center, has been getting into the holiday spirit...
Nurse’s quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital

Latest News

Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours.
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
A Ukrainian soldier stands in a trench at a frontline position near Maryinka, Donetsk region,...
Shells pummel Ukraine’s Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded
During a recent holiday concert, 8-year-old Jaden Williams couldn't contain his vibe and now...
Second grader’s dance moves steal the show at school’s holiday concert