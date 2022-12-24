Power crews work overnight to restore thousands of outages

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews with green mountain power have been working throughout the night-- trying to restore outages throughout the state.

Following Friday’s storm, Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire saw thousands of outages.

Kristin Kelly with Green Mountain Power says as of 7:30 a.m. more than 74,000 customers had their power restored, but crews are still hard at work to get the rest back on.

“There were some really tough conditions overnight. We did take some new outages last night however crews have really been working to get the customers back on,” Kelly said. “So far we’ve restored power to more than 74,000 customers. We have about 20,000 customers out and crews won’t stop until everybody is back on they do expect to make a lot of progress today.”

She says crews have been faced with tough conditions throughout the overnight including widespread damage from strong winds.

“Uprooted trees, we are seeing a lot of broken poles across the state. A lot of wind force in order to cause that to happen in the first place and then it is very time consuming labor intensive work to replace a pole,” Kelly said. “That is time consuming and just the basic building block is getting that power back on for everybody.

Kelly said it’s important to remember safety tips if you come across a downed wire.

“We’ve got tons of people out there a field force of hundreds out there restoring power and they really do expect to make a lot of progress today. This is going to be a multi-day event. We’re in day two now. And so we really want people to be aware of safety stay away from any downlines or trees and also give crews room to work.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm has left thousands in Vermont without power, and state leaders warn that for some,...
Storm strikes Vermont: Be prepared to go days without power, state leaders warn
The whipping wind is taking down trees and power lines across our region.
Storm topples trees, takes down power lines
Tens of thousands without power Friday morning.
Utility crews work to fix thousands of outages across region
"Grinch" caught by Hinesburg Police in holiday event.
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
Ashley Phinney, an RN at the Dartmouth Cancer Center, has been getting into the holiday spirit...
Nurse’s quirky costumes spread holiday cheer at New Hampshire hospital

Latest News

File photo
VTrans warns of rough roads following flash freeze, snow
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What To Do: Saturday, December 24
Power lines being restored
Temperatures hit bitter cold, crews continue to restore power
Fire Safety
Reminding Vermonters about safety amid winter storm