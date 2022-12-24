Reminding Vermonters about safety amid winter storm

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Those weathering the storm at home Friday, the Barre City Fire Department has some reminders about your safety.

The fire department says for those staying at home, keep generators away from windows and your house if you lost power. Also consider candle safety, where you are burning them and for how long. If you’re burning fossil fuels of any kind for heat, make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working. Fire officials say the most basic, but one of the most important tips of all -- check your smoke detectors.

“I’m going to push this very hard, get your smoke detectors up to date, they make 10 year ones, but once those die, they are no good, change your batteries twice a year, when you set the clocks, but if you’re not, you’re never too late to do it” said Chief Joseph Aldsworth, of the Barre City Fire Department.

Officials say after this weather event, consider this a reminder to get your chimneys cleaned as well.

