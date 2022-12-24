VTrans warns of rough roads following flash freeze, snow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Road conditions worsened overnight as a flash freeze hit the region. If you do have to drive, be prepared for tough conditions.

VTrans says they have 350 personnel working through the storm. About 280 plows should be on the roads this weekend.

Wind makes for low visibility as snow blows across roads. VTrans says the wind chill remains a concern.

VTrans District Administrator Robert Faley says, “The wind chill is definitely going to be the big issue. So temperatures are going to remain below freezing. The wind chill is really going to kick it up. So yeah, if we have any kind of melting snow or freezing snow, that’s what we are going to have to address.”

One truck driver who frequently experiences these conditions says in some cases, all you can do in a storm like this is pull over.

Mark Stewart says “I slow down and if necessary I pull over. I get on the phone, I call the dispatch, and let them know it’s not going to be on time. Let your head lead you. Let your gut instinct lead you. If you need to pull over, pull over. Nothing takes the place of sleep.”

VTrans is still encouraging people to stay off the roads, so they can get everything cleared as quickly as possible.

For anyone that has to drive in the snow, VTrans urges making sure you have winter tires, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and don’t speed.

They say it’s also important to keep your phone charged, have extra blankets and warm clothes, and food for the road.

