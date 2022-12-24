What To Do: Saturday, December 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Christmas Eve.

You can celebrate Christmas Eve at Smuggler’s Notch! The ski mountain is host to a variety of events all day today, including a scavenger hunt, visit from Santa and his reindeer, fireworks, and more. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and all events are free. You can find the full schedule here.

Or enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride at Shelburne Farms! Today from 11:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. rides leave every half hour, and cost $15 per person. Enjoy the crisp winter afternoon with the farm’s draft horses and their festive carriage. Registration is available here.

Or, enjoy a free Christmas Eve movie at the Star Theatre in St. Johnsbury. Today at 10:00 a.m. catch “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” in the Northeast Kingdom free of charge. Doors open at 9:00 a.m. if you’d like to visit with Santa Claus beforehand. Organizers ask that you please bring a non-perishable food donation if able.

Or, enjoy a holiday skate at the Olympic Oval in Lake Placid! Tonight from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. celebrate the holidays on ice. Tickets are $20 per person. Organizers say it’s the only place you can skate circles around your family and friends on the same ice where Eric Heiden won an astounding 5 Olympic gold medals in 1980.

You could head to VINS in Queechee to check out their raptors and songbirds. The Vermont Institute of Natural Science offers several opportunities today, including a Raptors Up Close workshop at 11:00 a.m. where you can get up close with the world’s most highly skilled predators. You can also check out their new songbird aviary at 12:30 p.m. and enjoy another animal encounter at 2:00 p.m. These events are free with admission.

Or head to Sugarbush for some breakfast, boogies, and bops! This morning at Rumble’s Bistro from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. enjoy breakfast and a photo opp with Santa. Then, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. take part in the Blizzard Boogie, a family-friendly dance party with prizes and giveaways. That’s followed by live music throughout the resort from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and all of these events are free of charge.

