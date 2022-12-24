BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Christmas Eve was a much quieter day, though blustery and bitterly cold. Christmas Day is looking relatively decent. A few snow showers are possible, with warmer highs in the low 20s. St. Lawrence County, however, will continue to have blizzard conditions with lake-effect snow. Some spots may receive another foot of snow. Travel is not recommended in that area. The rest of the region should have reasonable travel conditions, though a few slick spots are still possible on the roads.

The week is looking pretty quiet, then another storm system is possible as we head into the weekend. Monday will be a great day if you’re traveling, with partly sunny skies. A few flurries are possible Tuesday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, then a few sprinkles or flurries are possible Thursday. Friday will be another dry day. High temperatures will be in the 20s to start the week, with lows in the single digits and teens. Later in the week, we’ll warm into the 30s and even 40s.

We’ll be watching a possible storm system for next weekend. This one doesn’t look as strong as the last one, but more rain isn’t out of the question. Showers are expected Saturday, with highs in the low 40s. We’ll keep you updated. Have a Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.