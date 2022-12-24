Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a storm that was, with rain and powerful winds, a flash freeze icing everything up, and capped off with 2 to 5 inches of snow. Christmas Eve will be a quieter day, though it will still be blustery, especially in New York, causing blowing snow. Some roads may still be slippery, especially early in the day. Only a few snow showers are possible, with highs in the teens. Southern St. Lawrence County, however, will have blizzard conditions with locally up to 20 inches of snow from lake-effect snow. This is expected to continue into Christmas. Travel is not recommended in that area.

Christmas Day will be a relatively decent day, and good for traveling (St. Lawrence County being the exception). A few snow showers are possible, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 20s.

The upcoming week will have decent weather for post-holiday traveling or winter activities. High temperatures will start off in the 20s Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the single digits and teens. Temperatures then warm up into the 30s later in the week. No big storms are expected into Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The storm has left thousands in Vermont without power, and state leaders warn that for some,...
Storm strikes Vermont: Be prepared to go days without power, state leaders warn
The whipping wind is taking down trees and power lines across our region.
Storm topples trees, takes down power lines
Tens of thousands without power Friday morning.
Utility crews work to fix thousands of outages across region
"Grinch" caught by Hinesburg Police in holiday event.
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
File photo
Region braces for powerful storm; Waterbury emergency ops center to open Friday

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
gary sadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast