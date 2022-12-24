BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What a storm that was, with rain and powerful winds, a flash freeze icing everything up, and capped off with 2 to 5 inches of snow. Christmas Eve will be a quieter day, though it will still be blustery, especially in New York, causing blowing snow. Some roads may still be slippery, especially early in the day. Only a few snow showers are possible, with highs in the teens. Southern St. Lawrence County, however, will have blizzard conditions with locally up to 20 inches of snow from lake-effect snow. This is expected to continue into Christmas. Travel is not recommended in that area.

Christmas Day will be a relatively decent day, and good for traveling (St. Lawrence County being the exception). A few snow showers are possible, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 20s.

The upcoming week will have decent weather for post-holiday traveling or winter activities. High temperatures will start off in the 20s Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the single digits and teens. Temperatures then warm up into the 30s later in the week. No big storms are expected into Friday.

