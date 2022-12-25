Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend.

it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts.

“We were not expecting to have an immediate power outage. But I guess that’s part of the Vermont experience.” Said Andrew Buchwalter, a Richmond resident.

Instead of stocking stuffers people are stocking up on salt for their driveways -- and dealing with persistent power outages.

Andrew Buchwalter and his wife just moved to Vermont and have been powerless since Friday morning.

Buchwalter and his son decided to make a trip to the local town offices to charge up at the warming shelter.

“Our cell phones and our laptops have in the meantime died. So we all need some of those things. So that was the chief reason why we came here. We didn’t even know if anything would be open. so we are very happy to see that all these resources were available,” said Buchwalter.

Towns and cities across the state are fighting the outages and trying to restore power as soon as possible.

Because of this -- Vermont emergency management in the area have set up 16 warming shelters throughout the state.

Including Richmond where officials are reporting many residences affected. Town officials say they want to make sure this is an option for everyone.

“We’ve had a few people stop by. I think for all of us it was more about just having that option. We haven’t had this type of weather before. So why do you want to risk leaving people out in the cold. When you could offer something and find out. Get a better idea of how you want to do thing in the future,” said Duncan Wardwell, Richmond’s Assistant Town Manager.

Employees from many companies like Green Mountain Power are working around the clock to get the power back on.

“Crews are working around the clock since this storm first hit. They have made tremendous progress. In really really really difficult conditions. They’ve restored power to more than 80 thousand customers so far,” said Krisitin Kelly of Green Mountain Power.

While dealing with the after-effects of the storm Green Mountain Power says you should keep generators away from windows and your house, consider candle safety, make sure your carbon monoxide detectors are working...and say if you see a power line or a converter on the ground -- do not touch it.

