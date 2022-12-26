2 killed, 4 wounded in overnight New Orleans mass shooting

The shooting happened Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported. (WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - An early morning shooting killed two 19-year-olds and wounded four others in New Orleans, according to police.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. local time Monday in the Lower 9th Ward, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Investigators said first responders found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A man and a woman, both 19, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Authorities said two 18-year-old men were taken to the hospital, and two female victims, ages 17 and 18, arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and motive.

The identities of the deceased victims will be released by the parish coroner.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree down on home in Windsor
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says the body of an overdue 28-year-old hiker was...
New Hampshire Fish and Game recovers body of missing hiker
GMP outages
Whiteout conditions on I-89, temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
"Grinch" caught by Hinesburg Police in holiday event.
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
WCAX morning team
WCAX ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ 2022

Latest News

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s electricity grid are impairing the use of life-saving medical...
Ukraine: Blackouts threaten lives of patients
What was once a Vermont startup company has grown into a global medical tool used in 10...
ThinkMD receives federal funding for research
FILE PHOTO - Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by author and activist Maulana Karenga. It is shaped...
First day of Kwanzaa celebrated Monday
FILE - Polaris was adopted by United Captain William Dale and his family.
Dog abandoned at the airport finds forever home with airline captain