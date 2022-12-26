Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A mechanical issue led to a fire that damaged a pickup truck and closed down a road in Colchester on Christmas Day.

It happened on Main Street Sunday afternoon.

Police say the driver was having mechanical issues and pulled over. Officers say he stepped away from the truck for a few minutes and returned to find it engulfed in flames.

No one was in the truck when it caught fire and no one was injured.

The fire shut down the roadway for about an hour.

