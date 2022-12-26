Gov. Hochul signs bill to increase gift card consumer protection

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York stores selling pre-paid gift cards will now be required to warn buyers about potential scams.

New York governor Kathy Hochul singed the bill and said people deserve to be protected from scams that target their hard-earned money.

Retailers will have to post a notice cautioning customers about gift card scams and providing information about what to do if they think they’re a victim of a scam.

