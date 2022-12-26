New Hampshire Fish and Game recovers body of missing hiker

FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says the body of an overdue 28-year-old hiker was recovered after he was reported missing by family members. The body of the unidentified male was recovered at about 6:45 a.m. Sunday about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. Officials say the hiker had set out Saturday to hike the the 8.6 mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail. The hiker was described as inexperienced, but it’s unclear what equipment he was carrying. A relative tracked the hiker throughout the day and at 6:15 p.m. the family member reported that the hiker’s phone was going dead and it appeared as though the hiker was off the trail.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)