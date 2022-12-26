New system will track rape kits in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - In New York a statewide electronic tracking system for rape kits is being established.

The goal is to make sure all survivors of sexual assault have access to information about the status and location of their kits.

The Division of Criminal Justice Services is in charge of coming up with the tracking system. It starts when the kits are collected by law enforcement and subsequent testing by crime labs as evidence.

Another tracking system will be available to survivors who choose not to submit to law enforcement, but whose kits are to be stored by OVS for a 20-year period.

