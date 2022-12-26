NY attorney general invites price gouging complaints

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday invited the state’s residents to report any...
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday invited the state’s residents to report any price gouging by stores facing shortages of painkillers and fever reducers for children. - File photo
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday invited the state’s residents to report any price gouging by stores facing shortages of painkillers and fever reducers for children.

The attorney general, a Democrat, issued a consumer alert amid a surge of cases of the coronavirus, RSV and the flu, urging anyone who spots gouging to report it to her office amid a national shortage of medication for youngsters.

“This year’s tripledemic is keeping many kids and babies sick at home, and families trying to care for them are confronting the national shortage of children’s Tylenol and other medication,” James said. “The last thing any family needs when a child spikes a fever or is in pain is to be price gouged on the medication they need.”

She said she was putting profiteers on notice that her office is ready to investigate any incidence of dramatic price increases.

She noted that New York law prohibits merchants from taking unfair advantage of consumers by setting unconscionably high prices for anything vital to the safety, health and welfare of state residents.

James also cautioned consumers to buy only as much children’s medication as they need and not to stockpile supplies that might be needed by others. Retailers, she added, are permitted to limit the amount of medication that they sell to individual consumers when there is limited supply.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says the body of an overdue 28-year-old hiker was...
New Hampshire Fish and Game recovers body of missing hiker
Tree down on home in Windsor
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
GMP outages
Whiteout conditions on I-89, temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury
Vermont animal sanctuary damaged in weekend storm
"Grinch" caught by Hinesburg Police in holiday event.
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police

Latest News

Emergency responders evacuated a JetBlue flight at JFK International Airport in New York City...
Passenger laptop fire forces plane evacuation at JFK Airport
Sen. Patrick Leahy
You Can Quote Me: Dec. 25, 2022
sen patrick leahy
You Can Quote Me: Dec. 25, 2022
What was once a Vermont startup company has grown into a global medical tool used in 10...
Vermont-based health technology company wins federal funding for research