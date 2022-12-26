Police try to ID woman who fired gun in Burlington bar

Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who fired a gun inside a Burlington...
Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo(KY3)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who fired a gun inside a Burlington bar.

It happened early this morning at Esox on Main Street.

Police say the bullet went into the floor and hit a pipe in the basement, causing water damage.

Investigators say the gun was fired around 12:30 a.m., causing patrons to flee from the bar, but no one called the police until about 1:45 a.m., and the woman was no longer there.

Officers say it appears no one was injured.

They’re asking the public for help identifying the woman who fired the gun. If you know who she is, call the police in Burlington at 802-658-2704.

Police say this is the city’s 26th gunfire incident in 2022.

