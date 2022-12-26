Portion of cannabis tax to help teach kids about drug use dangers

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of the money raised from cannabis sales in Vermont will be used to educate children about the dangers of drug use.

The state has collected almost $330,000 in excise taxes according to the revenue report released through the end of November. The state’s retail cannabis marketplace opened on Oct. 1.

Some of the money goes into the general fund, however, a portion will be allocated to the Vermont Department of Health for abuse prevention purposes.

“This was part of why I signed onto it,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont. “To make sure that we protect our youth and that we had some education programs that would help make sure we can deter the use of cannabis until you’re of age.”

You must be 21 or older to purchase retail cannabis.

The state has predicted it could take in as much as $16 million in excise tax from sales during the first fiscal year which begins July 1.

Related Stories:

Vermont officials say cannabis tax revenue on track

How a young Vermont baker is trying to elevate cannabis edibles

Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics

Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?

Cannabis in the classroom teaches students about industry

Vt. cannabis marketplace spurring ancillary business growth

Cannabis retailers struggling to keep store shelves stocked

Vermont cannabis farmers follow strict measures to secure crop

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.