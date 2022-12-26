Search underway for man suspected in South Burlington stabbing

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early Monday morning.

It happened at an apartment building on Lime Kiln Road at about 1:15 a.m.

Police say the responding officer found a woman suffering from several stab wounds to the head, neck and arms. She was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say the woman was attacked by Kevin Mack, 51, of South Burlington. They say Mack punched her in the face, stabbed her multiple times with a knife and then took off.

Mack is believed to be driving a late model Chevy Malibu with Vermont plates KAN 932. If you know where to find him, call South Burlington Police at 802-846-4111.

Investigators say Mack was free on pretrial conditions of release for assaulting the same woman in October.

