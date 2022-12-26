Skiers, riders hit the slopes during busy holiday week

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Skiers and riders hit the mountain at Smugglers’ Notch Resort in Jeffersonville on Monday.

For some, the holiday week brings them back home to their favorite terrain.

“Nothing beats a home mountain honestly for anybody. This one is especially special since I have skied here forever,” said Seamus King of Underhill.

For some, it’s a classic Vermont winter vacation.

“I learned to ski here, so it’s always nice just to be back, ski again,” said Allie Loeb of New Jersey.

“This is a time to have everyone together. Yesterday, we came out with the six of us and we had the mountain to ourselves and were like, wahoo! Like true vacation feeling,” said Suzanne Hopmans of New Jersey.

But Monday it was a different story.

“Yes, the parking lots are filled but the lines are moving fast,” Hopmans said.

With people checking into their rooms and heading out to ski, the resort says it’s shaping up to be a busy holiday week.

“This is a start of a great week. We are sold out,” said Steve Colkey of the Smugglers’ Notch Resort.

That looks to be true statewide. Ski Vermont said, “Vermont ski areas are showing booking and reservation rates at or above what they’d expect this time of year.” As for the conditions, “This season’s snowfall falls within the 10-year average for this time of year.”

Resorts like Smuggs are busy making snow to open up more trails after last week’s warmup.

“When the weather gets warm like it did on Friday, we are going to bounce back really quick with snowmaking trails,” Colkey said.

It’s good news for those hitting the mountain.

“Nothing better, let the body get loose on the slopes and start bombing away,” said Tyler Gaetano of New Jersey.

“Feeling awesome,” King said. “Cold weather is getting to me a little bit but now I’m having some fun!”

