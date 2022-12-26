ThinkMD receives federal funding for research

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What was once a Vermont startup company has grown into a global medical tool used in 10 countries, and now it has won a federal grant to further study the effectiveness of its product.

We first told you about ThinkMD on Channel 3 This Morning at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. It’s a clinical decision tool that walks users through a detailed clinical assessment of a patient. It was founded by two University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine physicians and professors of pediatrics.

The mobile app which can be used with or without internet access guides anyone who uses it through a number of questions to determine the level of care that is needed.

Now the Vermont-based health-technology company has received a $1.5 million federal grant to further study the effectiveness of the product.

“The goal of the study is to investigate how the technology transfers this physician-like skill set and knowledge that we’ve built in our application to individuals with none, or very minimal skill sets to perform these clinical evaluations with patients, on a level similar to a health care professional,” said Chris Powell of THINKMD.

Right now, many of the health assessments are based on pregnant women, babies, children and adolescents because that’s where the company has identified the greatest need worldwide.

ThinkMD hopes it can prove its technology can further increase healthcare capacity and quality for millions of people worldwide.

