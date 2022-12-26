Vermont Gov. Scott considers banning TikTok on state cellphones

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he is considering banning TikTok on state employees’ work cellphones.

Across the country, some governors have banned the popular app on state employee cellphones, citing ongoing concerns over data security and privacy.

Governor Scott says his administration is looking into banning the app but he says he is waiting for more guidance from the federal government on what other platforms may leave Vermont vulnerable.

“I know TikTok is topical at this point but there are probably many other platforms that gather information that can be sold, as well, to some of our competitors and enemies across the globe,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Scott urges Vermonters to be careful what they do online.

