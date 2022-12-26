Vermont secures $42M in omnibus funding

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifty-one Vermont projects are getting funding after Senator Bernie Sanders said $42M is coming to the state.

The money is part of the more than $1.5T omnibus legislation that passed the U.S. Senate last week.

Sanders said the money would address critical needs across Vermont, including health care, child care, infrastructure, clean energy and water, farming and agriculture, education, and housing.

That includes health care expansion in Brattleboro, establishing the Vermont EMS Academy, and The Veterans’ Place Renovation.

