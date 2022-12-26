Woman charged after giving birth in New Hampshire woods

A woman who gave birth in the woods in Manchester faces criminal charges after police say she...
A woman who gave birth in the woods in Manchester faces criminal charges after police say she initially misled officers about the newborn’s location. - File photo(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A woman who gave birth in the woods in Manchester faces criminal charges after police say she initially misled officers about the newborn’s location.

Manchester police said they were notified about the birth early Monday morning and searched an area where the woman told them to look for nearly an hour before she led them to the infant’s actual location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The woman was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been wanted on an unrelated charge of child endangerment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says the body of an overdue 28-year-old hiker was...
New Hampshire Fish and Game recovers body of missing hiker
Tree down on home in Windsor
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary in Middlebury
Vermont animal sanctuary damaged in weekend storm
A mechanical issue led to a fire that damaged a pickup truck and closed down a road in...
Christmas Day truck fire temporarily closes Colchester road
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station

Latest News

Crews are still out working to get the electricity on after the wild weather took down trees...
Line crews still working to restore power to hundreds of Vermonters
Anne McKinsey's dog, Clara, died after she was caught in a trap.
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap
Travelers are still dealing with the impacts of that dangerous storm. There weren’t any delays...
Storm ends but travel headaches linger as some still wait to get home
sdf
Shoppers hit the stores to take advantage of post-holiday sales