BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday after Christmas, everyone! After a bitter cold & blustery holiday weekend, we will be looking at a much quieter weather pattern for this last week of 2022. The weather will be pretty typical for late December . . . until the end of the week when it starts to warm up again.

Finally, it won’t be as windy as it has been since the big storm last Friday. Temperatures will be running just a bit below normal, but only be a few degrees (normal high for Burlington is now 32°). There will be lots of clouds around, but also a few sunny breaks, especially the farther south you are. There will be a few snow showers from time to time, especially on Tuesday when a trough of low pressure swings through. The snow won’t amount to much though - just a dusting to a couple of inches in the higher elevations.

By the end of the week, temperatures will be coming up into the 40s for highs. As we get into the weekend, it will warm up even further, getting close to the 50 degree mark for the last day of 2022 and the first day of 2023. Also, a frontal system with rain will be moving in just in time to ring in the new year - Saturday night into Sunday morning. But unlike last week’s rain, it will not be coming along with strong winds. Nor will it be chilling down rapidly like it did last Friday.

Enjoy this last week of 2022! -Gary

