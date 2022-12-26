Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weekend ended with a much quieter day on Christmas. The week is looking good if you have post-holiday travel plans. Just a few flurries are possible Monday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s. A trough will bring snow showers Tuesday. A trace to an inch is possible, but that’s about it. A few flurries are possible again Wednesday. It will be warmer that day, with highs in the 30s.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet days, though on the cloudy side. Temperatures, however, will be pleasant for outdoor activities. Highs both days will be near 40 degrees (above average for the end of December), with lows in the 20s.

Our next storm system looks to greet us as we end 2022 and begin the New Year. This storm doesn’t look anywhere near as powerful as the last one. However, if you have outdoor plans, you may want to keep the umbrella handy, as showers are expected Saturday afternoon, and could continue right through New Year’s Day. We’ll keep you updated.

