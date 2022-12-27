Experts recommend car seats to keep kids safe on planes

Experts say car seats could be the best way to keep your kids safe on an airplane. - File photo
Experts say car seats could be the best way to keep your kids safe on an airplane. - File photo(WBKO)
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Dec. 27, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts say car seats could be the best way to keep your kids safe on an airplane.

Many families aren’t done traveling for the holidays. Long rides and flights can pose a challenge for those with young children.

Maureen Johnson, a child passenger safety specialist with the UVM Health Network, says if your child uses a car seat in the car, the best practice is for them to use one on the plane, as well.

“There can be different instructions, so it’s really important to read and follow the car seat manual. Another thing is you have to make sure that your car seat is certified for use in an aircraft, as well as in a motor vehicle. So there’ll be a label on the car seat that says if the car seat is certified for use in an aircraft,” Johnson said.

She says to make sure you know where that label is before you get on the plane because airline staff may want to see it. And, of course, make sure the seat is properly installed on the plane, and, as always, that you’re using it properly.

Watch the video to see our Christina Guessferd’s full conversation with Maureen Johnson.

