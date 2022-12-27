Games of the year: #15-11

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s become a holiday tradition for the Channel 3 sports department: reliving our top games of the year. We kick things off with games 15-11.

At number 15, we head down to Newport News, Virginia in late July. Playing in its inaugural season, Vermont Green FC was able to earn the final spot in the 32-team USL2 playoffs on the final day of the regular season. Their reward was a date with top-seeded and unbeaten Lionsbridge FC in the first round. But VGFC was undaunted by the task. Hanover High grad Charlie Adams would deliver the Green a first half lead after a great run by UVM’s Joe Morrison. Lionsbridge would even things on a penalty later in the first, and early in the second, VGFC would go down to ten men after a second yellow was issued to Jack Cloherty. No matter for the boys in Green. Just four minutes later, Owen O’Malley fired one into the box and Sam McCann snuck it around the keeper. Nate Silveira would hold onto the lead and VGFC pulled the monumental upset.

At number 14, we head to Middlebury for the girls ultimate championship in June, where unbeaten top-seed St. Johnsbury took on #2 Burlington. Back and forth throughout, Scout Harper with the bomb to Haven Steiner and Rosalie Brown is there for the short toss to put the Horses in front. But St. J battled back, with Sabrina Lamer getting it done on both ends. Veronica Lindstrom would come up with a phenomenal catch in the end zone on the toe drag, and facing the universal point - ultimate’s version of overtime - Steiner hauled in the game winner in a 14-13 thriller.

Number 13 sends us back to soccer for the D1 high school boys semifinals, a rematch of the 2021 title game featuring Essex and South Burlington. The top-seeded Wolves would jump out to a first half lead thanks to a hammer off the left foot of Hammad Ali, but Cooper Biederbeck’s dart of a free kick just before the break would level things up. This one would go down to the wire, but with just one minute showing on the clock, Ali would sneak one under the Hornet keeper to win it 2-1. The Wolves would take the title four days later.

The D4 softball championship was a doozy, too. Number 12 features fourth-seeded West Rutland and six-seed Richford, and they would go back and forth all day. The Rockets took a 2-0 lead on a Kyrielle Deuso rip to the wall in the first, and push it to 6-3 in the sixth after Mikayla Chagnon scampered home on a pitch in the dirt. But the Golden Horde would plate three runs in the bottom half to tie it, the big blow coming off the bat of Kenna Wright-Chapman. Then, with runners on second and third and two outs, Olivia Cyr chopped one just over the head of the Richford pitcher, allowing Emily Trepanier to come across and hand West Rutland a dramatic 7-6 win

And for number 11 we keep it in D4, but head inside the Barre Aud. White River Valley batted Blue Mountain for the boys hoops crown. We pick it up in the final 30 seconds, John Dennis with the bomb from way downtown to tie the game at 23, but Brayden Russ’ backdoor cut with just a few seconds to go had the ‘Cats thinking title. But not so fast says Jacob Dube. At the horn, he puts up a prayer from beyond the arc, and on the roll, it is answered! Doesn’t get a whole lot better than a buzzer beater to win a state title.

