Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Thank-you’s

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You got some nice holiday gifts and now it’s time to let people know how much you appreciate them.

To cap off our series on holiday etiquette, Lizzie Post from the Emily Post Institute offered some expert advice on thank-you notes.

There are many ways to say thanks. While in-person thank-you’s are more personal, Post said it can be just as special to send a note, even a digital one.

“If you know that your mother really appreciates a handwritten thank-you note from the kids or that she would, encouraging them to do that would be really, really meaningful. So a little bit depends on the audience. But when it comes to the digital thank-you’s, it’s perfectly acceptable. If you have that type of relationship with someone where you know they would appreciate it,” Post said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Lizzie Post.

If you are interested in learning more about holiday etiquette, you can buy the Emily Post Institute’s book, “Emily Post’s Etiquette, The Centennial Edition.” You can find it online on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

