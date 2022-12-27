How your family can learn more about Kwanzaa with a free art kit

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont organization devoted to preserving African American culture, art and land is offering free resources to help people celebrate Kwanzaa and learn more about it.

Tuesday marked the second day of Kwanzaa, the seven-day celebration of African culture observed every year from Dec. 26-Jan. 1.

Candles are lit each day to observe the seven principles of Kwanzaa.

The celebration isn’t tied to any single religion, so all are welcome to celebrate and reflect.

The Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte has online resources available for those who want to learn more.

“It is really about connecting with your roots, connecting with your community, celebrating traditions and the ways we support one another and our communities,” said Kia’Rae Hanron of the Clemmons Family Farm.

You can get a Kwanzaa Family Art Kit online from the Clemmons Family Farm. It’s free for everyone throughout Kwanzaa.

