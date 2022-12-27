Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar.

Nishea Wilkerson, 39, of Philadelphia, was arrested when she returned to Esox later in the day.

Investigators say Wilkerson fired the gun around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the Main Street bar, causing patrons to flee, but no one called the police until about 1:45 a.m., and the suspect was no longer there.

Police say she returned to the bar around 7:30 p.m. and was arrested.

Wilkerson faces charges of recklessly endangering another person and unlawful mischief.

She was sent to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for not having the money to pay bail.

Investigators say no one was injured when the gun was fired. They say the bullet went into the floor and hit a pipe in the basement, causing water damage.

Police say this was the city’s 26th gunfire incident in 2022.

