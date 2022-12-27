South Burlington stabbing suspect turns himself in

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man who police say stabbed a woman in South Burlington has turned himself in.

Police say Kevin Mack, 51, of South Burlington, attacked a woman at an apartment building on Lime Kiln Road at about 1:15 a.m. Monday, punching and stabbing her several times.

Yesterday, police asked the public for help finding Mack. They say on Tuesday, he turned himself in at the Chittenden County Courthouse.

Mack was arraigned on charges of aggravated domestic assault and violating his conditions of release. He was ordered held without bail.

