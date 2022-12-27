Vermont lawmakers aim to make housing more available and affordable

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s legislative session kicks off in a week and housing is on the lips of nearly every lawmaker. State leaders are looking for ways to address both the availability and affordability of housing across Vermont.

However, while there’s a near-universal consensus that Vermont needs more housing, there are two diverging opinions on how we get there and how much of the cost should fall to taxpayers.

Look just about anywhere in Vermont and finding housing can be a challenge.

Angie Harbin is a Central Vermont housing developer who, alongside colleagues, is urging lawmakers to pass another $175 million in housing starts up and down the income spectrum, money to build one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-family homes.

She says Vermont needs 10,000 units in the next five years to meet housing needs and half need to be considered affordable.

“We have to do it now and if we don’t start that development, if we’re not continually developing then we have a gap because it’s two to three years from when we start to when we have people moving in,” said Harbin, the CEO of Downstreet Housing and Community Development.

Using pandemic relief cash, lawmakers have funneled hundreds of millions of dollars toward housing stock.

Gov. Phil Scott agrees Vermont needs to build more. He says we’re still seeing development from a $37 million housing bond from 2017. The governor adds there are more ways to bolster housing other than infusing more public dollars.

“We need to focus on what are the cost drivers. What can we do to make it less expensive to build decent affordable housing in Vermont,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

State Rep. Seth Bongartz is drafting a bill to do just that, with a focus on cutting red tape and breaking down local zoning regulations.

Take local parking requirements, for example. In some local communities, each unit can require two or maybe three spaces per unit. If a town can eliminate that requirement, that means the town may build more dense housing and therefore have more people living and working in the downtown core, or allow more duplexes in urban areas.

It’s aimed at picking off low-hanging fruit and incentivizing housing in downtowns and avoiding urban sprawl.

“We’re trying to pick off one piece of the problem, fix that as best we can and I’m sure there will be other pieces of legislation dealing with other parts of the housing conundrum,” said Bongartz, D-Manchester.

Back in Barre, Harbin says any progress on housing is welcome and would relieve other areas of pressure facing Vermont.

“If we don’t have those housing units in the future, we don’t have those employees and we don’t have the people they’re serving,” Harbin said.

Aside from local zoning, Vermont faces challenges in rising interest rates and the cost of labor.

Lawmakers are mulling over how to meet the demand for housing, including for Vermont’s homeless population. Federal funding that has provided temporary shelter is running dry and there’s a looming conversation about what services the state should continue funding going forward.

Since 2020, the influx of federal cash has helped 2,800 households exit homelessness, but officials say some are still facing housing insecurity.

With the federal cash running dry, legislators recently signed off on a $15 million plan, an extension of rental, utility and counseling assistance until June.

I spoke with Katarina Lisaius who works with the Vermont Department for Children and Families. She says the state aims to keep homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring.

“We do that by using what we call the three legs of the stool: how do we support a unit, how do we support rental services and how do we support the services that keep people in that unit,” Lisaius said.

It’s difficult to say what the exact dollar amounts on some of these programs will look like in the coming session but it’s likely to play a central role when the Legislature returns to Montpelier.

Along with workforce development, housing Vermonters is expected to be a big priority in Governor Scott’s inaugural address when he delivers it to the Legislature on Jan. 5.

If you or someone you know needs help accessing emergency shelter, here are some resources:

Benefits Service Line, Housing - 1-800-479-6151, dial 8 - Hours: M-T 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m.-4.30 p.m.

211 - Hours: M-F 4:30 p.m.-8 a.m., all day weekends

www.dcf.vermont.gov

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.