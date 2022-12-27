Woman killed by falling tree during Friday’s winter storm

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Castleton woman was killed by a falling tree on Friday.

Castleton police say wind gusts blew up to 60 miles per hour in the area. Police say the 51-year-old was outside her home on East Creek Drive around 7:15 a.m. when the tree snapped and landed on her.

They say the woman was sent to the hospital and died three hours later from blunt force trauma.

Police have not released her name.

