Gary has the latest forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The weather over the next couple of days will be a bit boring - typical late December stuff. But after all that crazy weather that we had with the big storm last Friday and the cold, blustery Christmas weekend, “boring” sounds pretty good!

Today will be a whole lot like Monday . . . mostly cloudy with a few snow showers scattered about. Those snow showers will only amount to a dusting to an inch or two in the higher elevations by day’s end.

A fast-moving clipper will bring another shot of snow shower activity on Wednesday, mainly in our northern-most areas, and mainly in the morning around daybreak. Again, just a dusting to an inch or two is expected by the end of the day in the higher elevations.

We will get some sunshine going on Thursday along with a warm-up as temperatures climb into the low 40s for many of us. It will stay warm through the weekend, but also turn more active again as a frontal system moves in from the west.

With the warm air in place, that system will be bringing us a round of rain, which will be devloping as we go through the last day of the year on Saturday. The rain will be fairly steady by late Saturday into early Sunday . . . just in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations - bad timing by Mother Nature! It will clear out and cool down just a bit heading into next week.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to watch that weekend system and fine-tune the timing of the wet weather for you. -Gary

