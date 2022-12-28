Brattleboro ER nurses rescue owl from car grille on Christmas Eve

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency room staff are accustomed to confronting life or death situations. But when the team at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital was tasked with treating an atypical patient over the holiday weekend, they witnessed a Christmas miracle.

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital critical care nurse Todd Perry tells Channel 3 News on Christmas Eve, he was driving along Route 30 in Brattleboro to work the overnight shift, when he saw an animal fly across his car and felt a thump. Perry didn’t have high hopes whatever he hit survived the impact. But when he arrived at the hospital, he noticed a wing sticking out of his car’s grille... and it moved.

Perry’s co-workers rushed outside to help, rounding up tools to rescue the critter.

“We did cut the grille out, and there was an owl sitting there looking at us,” Perry said. “I put him on my hand, and I stood there for a minute, and he kind of looked around and kind of decided he wanted to go. It was unbelievable both that he could fly and didn’t have a broken wing and was able to hopefully go home.”

Perry says the whole crew pitched in. Some even prepared to wrap the owl in warm blankets and care for the bird until morning. He says this happy ending wouldn’t have been possible without his co-workers.

