Brattleboro ER nurses rescue owl from car grille on Christmas Eve

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Emergency room staff are accustomed to confronting life or death situations. But when the team at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital was tasked with treating an atypical patient over the holiday weekend, they witnessed a Christmas miracle.

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital critical care nurse Todd Perry tells Channel 3 News on Christmas Eve, he was driving along Route 30 in Brattleboro to work the overnight shift, when he saw an animal fly across his car and felt a thump. Perry didn’t have high hopes whatever he hit survived the impact. But when he arrived at the hospital, he noticed a wing sticking out of his car’s grille... and it moved.

Perry’s co-workers rushed outside to help, rounding up tools to rescue the critter.

“We did cut the grille out, and there was an owl sitting there looking at us,” Perry said. “I put him on my hand, and I stood there for a minute, and he kind of looked around and kind of decided he wanted to go. It was unbelievable both that he could fly and didn’t have a broken wing and was able to hopefully go home.”

Perry says the whole crew pitched in. Some even prepared to wrap the owl in warm blankets and care for the bird until morning. He says this happy ending wouldn’t have been possible without his co-workers.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says the body of an overdue 28-year-old hiker was...
New Hampshire Fish and Game recovers body of missing hiker
Kevin Mack
Search underway for man suspected in South Burlington stabbing
Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who fired a gun inside a Burlington...
Police try to ID woman who fired gun in Burlington bar
Anne McKinsey's dog, Clara, died after she was caught in a trap.
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

Noah Hawkins
New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide
New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide
Owl stuck in car grille
Brattleboro ER nurses rescue owl from car grille
James Owens, 37 of Brattleboro facing 9-counts of burglary to commercial businesses
Repeat Brattleboro burglar arrested on burglary charges