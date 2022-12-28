Fireworks prices explode but holiday displays will still go on

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, and it’s the second-biggest fireworks holiday in the United States, right behind the Fourth of July. And this year, those dazzling displays will come at a cost.

According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, costs are up about 35% across the fireworks industry.

Northstar Fireworks in East Montpelier says that’s about what they’re seeing, as well. They say that’s because the cost of everything is up across the board. The costs for freight from China, insurance, permitting, labor and transportation are all up.

Northstar has had to increase the cost of their holiday displays in places like Burlington and Brattleboro but they say it hasn’t really stopped towns and organizations from booking fireworks shows.

“We took the proactive approach and either sent letters out or made some calls and just said with the price of doing business, we do have to increase some of our rates and they seemed to understand,” said Richard Swenson of Northstar Fireworks. “We’re in this all together and we want to make it feasible so that we can give you the best entertainment and you know, that excitement going into the new year.”

Northstar Fireworks says some towns have also found relief from high prices by swapping their displays to days that are not as popular for fireworks shows. With less demand on those days, they’re able to drop the price a bit.

They also say requests for fireworks shows at events like weddings are up.

Northstar says they hope things return to normal soon.

