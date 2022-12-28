Florida police officer drags woman into jail, is fired

In this image taken from video released by the Tampa Police Department, police officer Gregory...
In this image taken from video released by the Tampa Police Department, police officer Gregory Damon drags a woman across the floor at Orient Road Jail in Tampa, Fla., on Nov. 17, 2022. Damon, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman on the floor has been fired, authorities said. An internal investigation determined that former officer violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in a news release.(Tampa Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A police officer in Tampa, Florida, who was videotaped dragging a handcuffed woman into jail has been fired, authorities said.

An internal investigation determined that former officer Gregory Damon violated department policies during the Nov. 17 incident, the Tampa Police Department announced Tuesday in a news release.

The woman was being arrested for trespassing, according to the release. A body camera video shows her refusing to leave Damon’s vehicle while parked at the Orient Road Jail and telling the officer, “I want you to drag me.”

Damon then removes the woman from the vehicle and pulls her by the arm across a concrete floor, stopping once to tell her to get up but the woman refuses. Damon drags the woman to a doorway then buzzes for additional officers to assist him before the body camera video released by the Tampa Police Department cuts off.

The agency said it revised policy in 2013 to forbid officers from dragging uncooperative suspects on the ground. Officers should instead seek assistance from jail booking staff or other law enforcement, police said.

Damon had been with the Tampa Police Department since 2016.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
A Castleton woman was killed by a falling tree due to high winds during Friday's winter storm.
Woman killed by falling tree during Friday’s winter storm
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
Anne McKinsey's dog, Clara, died after she was caught in a trap.
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap

Latest News

Balance is the buzzword at the New Hampshire Statehouse these days, and not only because...
Balance is key as NH lawmakers head into budget year
Pope Francis requests prayers on Wednesday for Pope Emeritus Benedict who is “very sick.”
Pope Francis asks for prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia
It has been five days since more than 1,000 Washington Electric Co-op customers lost power.
Power still out for many Washington Electric Co-op customers 5 days later