Games of the year: #10-6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Monday, we began our countdown of the top 15 games of the year, and today we’re keeping it rolling as we dip into the Top 10.

At #10, we head to Glassboro New Jersey, the 2022 NCAA D3 field hockey championship a rematch from the year before as Middlebury faced Johns Hopkins. Both teams had their chances in regulation, but neither could find the back of the net, so this game would head to OT still scoreless. But after eight minutes of free field hockey, it would be Amy Griffin using the deflection to score from virtually zero angle as the Panthers downed the Blue Jays once again. The 1-0 win handing Midd its 5th straight national title.

We stay on the field hockey pitch for #9. UVM would break the school record with 13 wins this Fall, and the final one over Cal was the wildest of the bunch. Tied at 2-2 with less than 5 minutes remaining, the Golden Bears would seize the lead via Sophie Everett. But on an infraction in the circle as the clock hit triple zeroes, the Cats would get one untimed corner...and Maddie Moran made the most of it to tie the game and force an extra frame! Vermont would need just 27 seconds of that overtime, Sophia Lefranc sweeping in to bang the rebound home and send the Cats to the America East Tournament for the first time in 4 years.

#8 comes to us from Applejack, the D3 boys soccer crown up for grabs between Peoples and Woodstock. The Wolves would jump out to a 2-0 lead in this one, Max Kuhnle getting on the other end of the free kick to head home the icebreaker with a penalty later in the first providing the other tally. But the Wasps would rally in the last 40. Declan McCullough would strike not once but twice in the span of three minutes to level the proceedings at 2-2. However, just two minutes after the equalizer, Rowan McClain would whip a cross into the box and Kuhnle would finish with the backheel to put Peoples back in the lead! McCullough would get one final phenomenal chance to tie it up again, but Derek Baxter was there to clear it off the line, sealing a 3-2 win to give Peoples a second title in three years.

We head to Dallas for #7, the UVM men’s soccer team playing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years as they visited 11th seeded SMU. The Cats would fall behind 2-0 in the first half, but the second was the stuff of legends. Max Murray would strike twice in the final 16 minutes, both coming off rebounds in the box to even the score at two a piece. Then with just over four minutes to go, Garrett Lillie got on the other end of a cross by Alex Nagy just inside the box, delivering enough power to get a deflection and find the back of the net for the win as the Cats’ magical run marched on.

And at #6, a thriller in White River as Hartford hosted Midd on the high school gridiron. Jacob Kemp would hand the Tigers a late six-point lead, only to see the Canes come back and even things up on a toss from Brayden Trombley to Ezra Mock. But a pair of missed extra points, one after that tying touchdown and another following a Trenton Bird score to start overtime would open the door for Midd. Cameron Stone would punch it in to tie things up, and Jackson Gillett would boot it through the uprights to give the Tigers a wild walkoff 34-33 win.

The countdown concludes with the Top 5 on Wednesday.

