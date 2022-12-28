Hassan bills on human trafficking prevention, de-escalation training signed into law

Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo (Photo provided)
Sen. Maggie Hassan-File photo (Photo provided)(U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-Rebecca Hammel | U.S. Senate Photographic Studio-)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Two bills backed by New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan have been signed into law.

The first aims to prevent human trafficking by adding the National Human Trafficking Hotline number (888-373-7888) to the restrooms of all U.S. planes, buses and trains, as well as airports, bus stations and rail stations.

“Restrooms are often the only time that a victim will have the opportunity to get away from traffickers, making it one of the first lines of defense in getting someone the help that they need,” said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

The second law authorizes more funding for law enforcement training, to improve how officers respond to people experiencing mental or behavioral health crises. That includes using alternatives to force and de-escalation tactics, and working with mental health professionals.

“When there is an emergency, law enforcement officers are often the first ones on the scene, making it essential that they have the training to handle a variety of crises,” Hassan said.

She said the new law will help officers de-escalate situations more swiftly.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
A Castleton woman was killed by a falling tree due to high winds during Friday's winter storm.
Woman killed by falling tree during Friday’s winter storm
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
Anne McKinsey's dog, Clara, died after she was caught in a trap.
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap

Latest News

jamesowens
Brattleboro man charged in connection with multiple burglaries
The head of the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee says he's going to introduce a bill in the...
Vermont lawmaker to seek to close clergy reporting exemption
Balance is the buzzword at the New Hampshire Statehouse these days, and not only because...
Balance is key as NH lawmakers head into budget year
It has been five days since more than 1,000 Washington Electric Co-op customers lost power.
Power still out for many Washington Electric Co-op customers 5 days later