Hochul offers advice to avoid scams during storm recovery

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Governor Kathy Hochul is trying to make sure the storm doesn’t get people scammed.

Yesterday, she announced additional efforts to provide financial aid to New Yorkers in the Western and North Country regions.

That includes fee-free services from banks and credit unions like ATM fees.

She’s also asking people in the North Country to be cautious and report price gouging.

That’s when a business takes advantage of customers during an emergency situation and sells essential goods for an outrageous price.

That could include a hotel stay or bags of sand.

