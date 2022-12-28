Hochul offers financial aid to victims of crimes

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -In New York three new laws are working to help victims and survivors of crimes but who were not physically injured.

That includes people who were the target of revenge porn which is when someone publishes an intimate photo without the subject’s consent.

It also includes First- And Second-Degree Reckless Endangerment. People can now get compensation for certain crime-related costs.

Victims of identity then can also now use additional documents and information to prove identity theft before debt collection can occur.

For 24/7 support for victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence in New York State, Call 800-942-6906; text 844-997-2121; or chat at opdv.ny.gov.

