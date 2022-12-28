Is wrapping paper recyclable? Handling your holiday waste

Are you making sure your holiday waste gets to the right place? Casella says things that...
Are you making sure your holiday waste gets to the right place? Casella says things that shouldn't be recycled, like shiny wrapping paper or twine, can get stuck in their equipment. - File photo(KOTA/KEVN)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you making sure your holiday waste gets to the right place?

Casella says things that shouldn’t be recycled, like shiny wrapping paper or twine, can get stuck in their equipment.

If you have more trash or recycling than your bins can handle, don’t pile it all up. Instead, save some to get rid of next week or give them a call so they can organize getting extra trash picked up this week.

“We can work with you to make sure we are organizing the right number of pickups and things like that so it doesn’t get delayed, so it doesn’t end up causing frustration on both sides, keeping those lines of communication open, making sure everything is fitting into those receptacles goes a long way to helping everybody,” said Jeff Weld of Casella.

A full list of what should and should not be recycled is available on their website.

