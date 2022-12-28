New Kinney Drugs partnership launches over-the-counter hearing aid options

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - You can give the gift of hearing this holiday season, that’s the message from Kinney Drugs as the pharmacy launches a new program serving people with mild to moderate hearing loss by offering more affordable over-the-counter hearing aid options.

Kinney Drugs is capitalizing on a recent FDA decision permitting people 18 and older to buy hearing aids directly from stores or online retailers. Right now, you can walk into any of the 52 Kinney Drugs locations in Vermont and New York and purchase a product with no prescription necessary.

A new display added to dozens of Kinney Drugs stores is outfitted with a variety of over-the-counter hearing aids, personal sound amplifiers and hearing protection.

Pharmacist Steven Simpson says these hearing health centers, established in partnership with the company Lucid Hearing, put the power back in the patients’ hands.

“We’re looking for those folks who maybe can’t hear the television or maybe you’re having a conversation and it seems like somebody’s mumbling or you just can’t hear them unless there’s no background noise,” Simpson said.

Simpson says the person may not even realize they’re experiencing mild to moderate hearing loss until a loved one notices the signs of symptoms, like a TV blasting or louder talking.

Nearly 30 million adults in the United States have some degree of hearing loss, according to the FDA. That’s one in 10 Americans who struggle to enjoy the sounds of their grandchildren’s laughter around the Christmas tree or cheers of celebration on New Year’s Eve.

Before the FDA approved the rule, patients were required to secure a prescription.

Now, they can avoid booking an appointment with a doctor, undergoing diagnostic testing and paying a hefty price, from $2,300 to $4,500 per ear.

“Oftentimes the price point for those hearing aids was just more than they were willing to spend for the level of hearing loss that they had,” Simpson said.

For a fraction of the cost, you can browse the options and pick your own-- rechargeable, battery-powered and even Bluetooth-compatible.

Lucid Hearing also offers a 60-day money-back guarantee and a one-year warranty.

“Isn’t that like a basic human right, to be able to hear and not to have to struggle or imagining how extremely introverted people become?” said Lynda Schiller of Shelburne.

Customers like schiller agree affordability amplifies accessibility.

“It’s really such a gift for the season to people who are hearing impaired,” Schiller said.

“Gives folks the opportunity to maybe see if these are maybe right for them,” Simpson said.

These hearing aids are not for you if you’re experiencing profound hearing loss. In that case, experts say you should definitely see a doctor, like an ear, nose and throat specialist or an audiologist.

