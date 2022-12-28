New leadership at Burlington organization that serves thousands of cyclists

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington organization devoted to making bicycling more accessible is getting new leadership. Local Motion says Christina Erickson will be its new executive director starting on Jan. 1.

Erickson comes to Local Motion after 13 years at Champlain College where she was most recently the director of service and sustainability.

She’ll be tasked with guiding the organization through several goals, including increasing safety, accessibility, recreation and transportation, and making Local Motion a leader in the state in those areas.

“What I see as my own personal take on it is an opportunity to do things that maybe people don’t realize that go along with walking and biking. And for me, that really comes back to my background in sustainability,” Erickson said.

Last season, Erickson said Local Motion had more than 17,000 passengers who rode the bike ferry, coming from all 50 states and 30 foreign countries. There were more than 13,000 rentals at the trailside center and 80% of those were from outside Vermont. And they parked more than 5,000 bikes at 69 events in Chittenden County.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Christina Erickson.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
A Castleton woman was killed by a falling tree due to high winds during Friday's winter storm.
Woman killed by falling tree during Friday’s winter storm
Anne McKinsey's dog, Clara, died after she was caught in a trap.
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap

Latest News

SDF
What to expect at Highlight New Year's Eve Burlington celebration
Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. And service providers say they are now...
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
SDF
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
SDF
Suspect in multiple Brattleboro burglaries appears in court
sdf
Tax Tips: Expert advice on steps you can take before the end of the year