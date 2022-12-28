New leadership at Burlington organization that serves thousands of cyclists

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington organization devoted to making bicycling more accessible is getting new leadership. Local Motion says Christina Erickson will be its new executive director starting on Jan. 1.

Erickson comes to Local Motion after 13 years at Champlain College where she was most recently the director of service and sustainability.

She’ll be tasked with guiding the organization through several goals, including increasing safety, accessibility, recreation and transportation, and making Local Motion a leader in the state in those areas.

“What I see as my own personal take on it is an opportunity to do things that maybe people don’t realize that go along with walking and biking. And for me, that really comes back to my background in sustainability,” Erickson said.

Last season, Erickson said Local Motion had more than 17,000 passengers who rode the bike ferry, coming from all 50 states and 30 foreign countries. There were more than 13,000 rentals at the trailside center and 80% of those were from outside Vermont. And they parked more than 5,000 bikes at 69 events in Chittenden County.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Christina Erickson.

