Repeat Brattleboro burglar arrested on burglary charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a lengthy investigation, Brattleboro Police say they have arrested an alleged repeat burglar. They say 37-year-old James Owens is charged with 9 counts of burglary, connected to thefts from several Brattleboro businesses.

Between July and December, police say they have responded to more than 70 commercial burglaries.

Owens is remains in custody for lack of bail and is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.