Repeat Brattleboro burglar arrested on burglary charges

James Owens, 37 of Brattleboro facing 9-counts of burglary to commercial businesses
James Owens, 37 of Brattleboro facing 9-counts of burglary to commercial businesses(Courtesy: Brattleboro Police Dept.)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a lengthy investigation, Brattleboro Police say they have arrested an alleged repeat burglar. They say 37-year-old James Owens is charged with 9 counts of burglary, connected to thefts from several Brattleboro businesses.

Between July and December, police say they have responded to more than 70 commercial burglaries.

Owens is remains in custody for lack of bail and is due in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game says the body of an overdue 28-year-old hiker was...
New Hampshire Fish and Game recovers body of missing hiker
Kevin Mack
Search underway for man suspected in South Burlington stabbing
Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who fired a gun inside a Burlington...
Police try to ID woman who fired gun in Burlington bar
Anne McKinsey's dog, Clara, died after she was caught in a trap.
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location

Latest News

Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
File image
Holiday etiquette 101 with the Posts: Hosting
Experts say car seats could be the best way to keep your kids safe on an airplane. - File photo
Experts recommend car seats to keep kids safe on planes
The best health care comes from the best training, and for UVM medical students, it all starts...
How UVM is using new technology to train the next generation of doctors