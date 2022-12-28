Starksboro home destroyed by fire

By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A mobile home in Starksboro was destroyed by fire Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say it started on the porch at 114 Mason Hill North just before 7:30 a.m.

Several departments were called to help battle the blaze.

The people inside got out safely but officials say three cats died in the fire.

They are still working to figure out how the fire started and say the home is a total loss.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the residents.

