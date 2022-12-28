Suspect in multiple Brattleboro burglaries faces judge

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An alleged repeat burglar faced a Vermont judge on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation.

Tuesday, police arrested James Owens, 37, of Brattleboro, who they say is responsible for burglaries at nine different Brattleboro businesses in just the last week.

Police say he smashed windows at places like Stop & Go, the Eagles Club and Lawton Flooring. They say he also stole a truck from Best Muffler and used that to commit other crimes in the area.

The judge said the crimes appear to be fueled by drugs.

The defense argued for lower bail, however, Vermont Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes ordered Owens to be held on a $25,000 bail, citing flight risk.

“Folks who are addicted to drugs and whose focus is entirely on getting their next drug or dose are not reliable about appearing in court. That’s not what they’re interested in,” Hayes said.

Police are working to figure out whether Owens is responsible for other unsolved burglaries in the area and they say more charges could be filed in the coming days.

Between July and December, police say they responded to more than 70 commercial burglaries in town.

