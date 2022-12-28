Tax Tips: Expert advice on steps you can take before the end of the year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With 2023 just days away, financial planners are stressing it’s time to look for any ways you can to save on your tax bill next year.

2022 was an expensive year with the stock market down and inflation driving the cost of living up. So if you are looking to cut your costs to start 2023, your tax return could be a good place to start.

At Goodwill stores in our region, they typically get a boost this time of year with people making donations so they can claim a deduction on their income taxes.

“It’s a win-win when you donate to Goodwill. We can put that money back in the community for our workforce programs and maybe help you clean out your closet and get a tax deduction for it,” said Heather Steeves of Goodwill.

Another way to save is by talking to a financial planner.

“We all have to take care of ourselves in our retirement years. We want to take care of people today. So if we can do both, give money away in a sound way and also help ourselves in the future by lowering our tax burden while saving more for the future, that’s always a good thing,” said Richard Kowalski, a senior vice president of investments at Raymond James in Burlington.

Kowalski says it’s important to minimize taxable income as much as possible.

Before the end of the year, people should take a look at how much money they’ve contributed to a 401(k), which will not be taxed.

Also, for people over 70 and a half years old who are required to take money out of retirement accounts, that money can be gifted to qualified charities to avoid taxation along with other ways to save.

“If you took some gains this year, let’s say you sold some stock or property or something, you want to try to minimize that by selling any of your losers that you have. So any stocks that were down on the year, if you sell those by year-end you can offset the gains with the losses,” Kowalski explained.

With any of these, people need to act fast, as 2023 is quickly approaching.

