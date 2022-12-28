‘Twister’ sequel coming summer 2024

The 1996 film “Twister” starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman...
The 1996 film “Twister” starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman as tornado-chasing scientists earned nearly $500 million at the global box office.(America's City Photos)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – A sequel to the hit 1996 film “Twister” will hit theaters in July 2024, nearly 30 years after the original.

The new movie will be titled “Twisters,” though Universal Pictures did not release any plot details.

The film is set to be directed by Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), and the screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”). Casting has not yet been announced.

The 1996 film “Twister” starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman as tornado-chasing scientists earned nearly $500 million at the global box office.

Paxton died in 2017 and Hoffman died in 2014. It’s not yet known if Hunt or Elwes will be returning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
A Castleton woman was killed by a falling tree due to high winds during Friday's winter storm.
Woman killed by falling tree during Friday’s winter storm
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
Anne McKinsey's dog, Clara, died after she was caught in a trap.
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap

Latest News

A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
A giant tree lays across an intersection in Buffalo
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry...
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer gets prison sentence
Families frustrated with Southwest Airlines cancellations speak at the Atlanta airport. (CNN)
Southwest customers speak at airport amid cancellations
jamesowens
Brattleboro man charged in connection with multiple burglaries