Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room

Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova(ADAM SILVERMAN | Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state trooper has been suspended amid a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct involving thefts from an evidence room.

Vermont State Police say Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova, who is based out of the Williston barracks, was put on paid relief-from-duty status on Dec. 19.

Police say the allegations center on the possible theft of items from a temporary evidence storage room at the barracks.

A state police detective sergeant based in southern Vermont will lead the criminal investigation. An internal investigation will be conducted once the criminal inquiry is completed.

Police said the case is active and no other information will be provided while the investigation is underway.

DiGenova has been a trooper since 2009 with assignments at the Williston, Middlesex and Bradford barracks, and with the Narcotics Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

