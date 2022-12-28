Wellness report finds disparities in mental health care for emergency service providers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report finds big disparities in getting mental health care to emergency service providers. The report was put together by the Emergency Service Provider Wellness Commission formed by the Vermont Legislature. It looks to identify ways to improve mental health support for first responders, including police, firefighters, emergency dispatch, corrections workers, EMS and ski patrol.

Some of Vermont’s service providers are full time, while others volunteer and balance it with another job. Vermont has more than 560 agencies and organizations.

Leaders of the Service Provider Wellness Commission say the state needs to focus on helping service providers deal with trauma on the job.

“As a nation, we’re shifting and recognizing that we can’t just squish our emotions into a cup and then put the cup on the shelf. It’s going to take addressing the stigma, the resiliency and also addressing burnout,” said Stephanie Busch of the Vermont Department of Health.

Lawmakers will take a look at this report in the coming weeks. It recommends lawmakers fund mental health and wellness programs for emergency crews and expand peer support groups.

If you or someone you know is struggling, dial 988.

