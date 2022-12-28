Wellness report finds disparities in mental health care for emergency service providers

A new report finds big disparities in getting mental health care to emergency service...
A new report finds big disparities in getting mental health care to emergency service providers. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report finds big disparities in getting mental health care to emergency service providers. The report was put together by the Emergency Service Provider Wellness Commission formed by the Vermont Legislature. It looks to identify ways to improve mental health support for first responders, including police, firefighters, emergency dispatch, corrections workers, EMS and ski patrol.

Some of Vermont’s service providers are full time, while others volunteer and balance it with another job. Vermont has more than 560 agencies and organizations.

Leaders of the Service Provider Wellness Commission say the state needs to focus on helping service providers deal with trauma on the job.

“As a nation, we’re shifting and recognizing that we can’t just squish our emotions into a cup and then put the cup on the shelf. It’s going to take addressing the stigma, the resiliency and also addressing burnout,” said Stephanie Busch of the Vermont Department of Health.

Lawmakers will take a look at this report in the coming weeks. It recommends lawmakers fund mental health and wellness programs for emergency crews and expand peer support groups.

If you or someone you know is struggling, dial 988.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova
Vt. trooper suspended as police investigate thefts from evidence room
Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. - File photo
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
A Castleton woman was killed by a falling tree due to high winds during Friday's winter storm.
Woman killed by falling tree during Friday’s winter storm
Anne McKinsey's dog, Clara, died after she was caught in a trap.
Vermont woman warning others after her dog was killed in a trap

Latest News

Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end at end of March 2023.
Vermont Everyone Eats program slated to end next year
The fifth annual Highlight New Year’s Eve Burlington celebration takes place at nine locations...
What to expect at Highlight New Year’s Eve Burlington celebration
SDF
What to expect at Highlight New Year's Eve Burlington celebration
Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. And service providers say they are now...
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch